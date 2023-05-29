Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Inaugurates Nyamata Modern Branch

Bank of Kigali has inaugurated a 'branch model' in Nyamata, Bugesera District, after relocating to a new building with ample space, facilities, additional services, and personnel.

Desire Rumanyika, the Chief Operating Officer of BK Group Plc, said that BK has modernized the Nyamata branch with the aim of improving service delivery in the rapidly growing satellite city, adding that all BK branches across the country will have the same model of improvement.

"The Nyamata branch was small and the place was not smart. This branch had to become smart in line with Bugesera District's vision as the city is growing rapidly.

"We also recently inaugurated Giporoso as a branch model in Kigali City," he said, explaining that the branch exemplifies the bank's innovative 'branch model', placing a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and a business-oriented approach.

Rumanyika said that the Nyamata branch is currently fully equipped with facilities and staff that will ensure all customers get better services without going to the City of Kigali.

The branch has ATM facilities, a hall that can accommodate meetings, facilities for people with disabilities as well as a breastfeeding room for mothers among others.

"We urge customers to embrace BK digital platforms to ease transactions without queuing at the bank. There is a mobile banking system where you can withdraw and save money, as well as check loans you owe to the bank and pay them back using a smart or feature phone," he said.

He added that the bank will soon introduce a system that allows customers to apply for loans using the internet and mobile banking.

"We target to have at least 90 per cent of our customers use our digital transaction platforms. Digital transactions improve service delivery and save both time and money," Rumanyika noted.

Jean Baptiste Nsabimana, a BK client in Bugesera District, said the modern branch is a response to businesses and investors who need money to run their projects.

"Bank of Kigali is playing a big role in transforming the lives of Nyamata residents and Bugesera District in general. All businesses need access to finance.

"Nyamata is among the satellite cities that are growing and, therefore, Bank of Kigali should also tap into such opportunities while serving the people. We are happy that more services have been added, meaning that access to finance is boosting as customers increase," he said.

He said many people are relocating to Nyamata satellite city for residence emphasising that efficient and effective banking services are highly needed.

"We have so many development projects going on that are in need of enough finance from the banks," Nsabimana said.

Joanna Asiimwe, Head of the Private Sector Federation in Bugesera District, said the modern branch will enable the private sector to expand its businesses.

"The bank has pledged to increase agriculture loans. Such loans were previously low. There is also a staff in charge of agriculture loans at the Nyamata branch which is good news for agribusiness in Bugesera District.

"The new branch occupied the building constructed by a group of business people in this district and it is a great contribution to our private sector development," she noted.

Mayor of Bugesera District, Richard Mutabazi, said Bank of Kigali operations in the district have transformed the lives of people in various ways.

"Those with businesses and projects have access to finance and the branch turned into a modern one will improve service delivery. The district is ready to continue partnering with the bank to boost the district's development," he said.