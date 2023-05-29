Nigeria: Podium Collapses As New Kano Governor Is Being Sworn

29 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Kaduna

A podium at the Sani Abacha Stadium where dignitaries were seated during the inauguration of the new Kano State governor, Abba Kabir, has collapsed.

PREMIUM TIMES witnessed the podium collapsing shortly after Mr Kabir was sworn in and delivered an inauguration speech.

He was about to leave the podium to the VIP seats in the stadium when the incident happened. He was sandwiched by security agents including the police commissioner, Ahmad Gumel.

The event was cut short as the new governor was unable to supervise the parade due to the throng of supporters at the stadium.

The crowd of NNPP supporters wearing red caps soon became uncontrollable. They booed and stoned the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Aminu Bayero, and Nasiru Bayero, who were at the event, with sachets and bottled water.

The event was concluded as of 11 a.m. but up to the time of filing this report, security agents are still devising means for the safe evacuation of the emirs.

The Kwankwasiyya followers, as the NNPP supporters are also called, consider the emirs as being sympathetic to the All Progressives Congress party.

