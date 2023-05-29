Nigeria: Taraba Perm-Sect Resigns, Declares House of Reps Ambition

He called on his supporters, especially the youth, to shun violence while campaigning for him.

The Permanent Secretary Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, who had been reported to be interested in the vacant Alingo/Yorro/Zing House of Representatives seat, on Sunday, finally declared his intention to contest for the position.

Mr Yero who has served in various positions in the state's civil service, since 1991, said he has paid his dues hence it is "his turn to be rewarded politically."

He declared his intention at a pre-inaugural event organised in honour of the incoming governor, Kefas Agbu. Mr Yero said if given the opportunity to represent the people of his constituency, he will make the difference that the constituency urgently needs.

He called on the people of the constituency to join his political movement to turn around the fortune of the constituency. He said he will ensure justice and fairness for all irrespective of their tribe, ethnic or religious affiliations.

Mr Yero said his decision to contest was a result of wider consultation, also "as a response to call by his people who had been following his trajectory in public offices and found him worthy of leading the constituency to prosperous and enviable heights."

"I believe I will have the support of the people when the time comes. Right now, it is not about the campaign, we are here to celebrate our incoming governor, and when we get to the period of the campaign we shall do the needful."

He then called on his supporters, especially the youths to shun violence while campaigning for him.

"I enjoin all my supporters to desist from violence, hate speech and divisive campaigns that can jeopardise the unity and peace of the state, nobody should go fighting in the name of campaigning for me." He warned.

The position became vacant after the death of Ismaila Maihanchi who contested the last election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Maihanchi died on Saturday, 22 April after a brief illness at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

The Taraba State chapter of the PDP says the party is well prepared for the bye-election but it's waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the timetable for the election.

Abubakar Bawa, the PDP state chairman told the PREMIUM TIMES that "We have long prepared ourselves and have been waiting for INEC to release the timetable for the election."

He said no candidate is yet to officially inform the party of his or her desire to contest the election but he has been hearing speculation that a lot of persons are interested in contesting for the seat, including Yero.

"Yes, I learned that many people are interested in the seat, including Bello Yero, but since non of them has informed the party officially, I consider it as mere rumour."

"As soon as INEC releases the timetable, we will commence the sale of the nomination form for anyone interested in contesting."

Me Bawa said that the party may consider the option of consensus for the candidates to emerge.

He, however, said that in the event that the option failed, the party would conduct primary elections for the contestants.