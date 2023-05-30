Nigeria: Raymond Dokpesi, Owner of Ray Power, AIT, Is Dead

Raymond Dokpesi set up Nigeria's first private radio, Ray Power FM.

Veteran media entrepreneur Raymond Dokpesi is dead.

According to a friend of the family who asked not to be named, Mr Dokpesi fell off a treadmill in his Abuja home on Monday morning. The accident led to his death.

The deceased, 71, had suffered a stroke in February but was believed to be recuperating.

Mr Dokpesi's son, Raymond Dokpesi (JNR) later confirmed the death in a statement issued on behalf of his family.

"The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course," he said.

Mr Dokpesi set up Nigeria's first private radio, Ray Power FM, and African Independent Television (AIT) in 1993 after the broadcast industry was deregulated in 1992.

Read the full statement by the family below.

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course.

May his soul rest in peace.

Sincerely,

Raymond Dokpesi (JNR)