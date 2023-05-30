South Africa: Gauteng Province Identifies 275 High-Risk Schools - South African News Briefs - May 30, 2023

Gauteng Identifies 275 High-Risk Schools, Urges Action for Student Safety

The Gauteng provincial education department has identified 275 schools in the province that are considered high-security risks for students, reports EWN. The majority of these schools are located in various townships across the province. This decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident where a grade 12 student from Ntsako Secondary School, Palesa Malatji, was raped and murdered while returning from school. To ensure the safety of students, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane announced that the Gauteng crime wardens, also known as Amapanyaza, along with other resources, would be deployed to these high-risk schools. Chiloane emphasised the need for support beyond the school community, as schools can only protect students on their premises. He stressed the importance of collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of learners and society as a whole.

Cape Town Records Surge in Solar Applications Due to Load Shedding

The City of Cape Town has reported a surge in applications for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations due to persistent power outages, reports TimesLive. In the first four months of 2023, there were 2,333 new applications, accounting for about 21% of all applications received since the city began promoting its small-scale embedded generation programme. The city highlighted that the number of applications in March and April exceeded the record set in February. The response indicates a strong market interest in Cape Town's incentives for businesses and residents to adopt solar PV generation capacity. The city is offering cash incentives for excess rooftop solar power and implementing a three-phase procurement plan to protect residents from rolling blackouts. This plan includes increasing the capacity of renewable energy through rooftop solar and a tender for dispatchable energy, as well as investing in a solar plant and battery project near Somerset West to provide load shedding protection during the day.

Medical Association Disappointed as Newborn Babies Placed in Cardboard Boxes

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) is disappointed with a hospital in the North West province where newborn babies were placed in cardboard boxes instead of incubators, reports SABC News. The incident has sparked outrage, and a preliminary investigation report is expected soon. Two hospital employees have been suspended, leading to protests by health worker unions who argue that the problem stems from a lack of resources. Pictures circulating on social media showed babies in boxes, highlighting the dire state of the hospital. SAMA has expressed disappointment but noted that such incidents are not uncommon across the country. The suspension of hospital managers is still a possibility, but unions say they will fight tooth and nail to protect their members.

