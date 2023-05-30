Nigeria: We'll Improve Lives of Banditry Victims, Fight Ghost Workers - Katsina Gov

30 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Ibrahim

New Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, has said his administration will do its best to improve the lives of victims of insecurity and give special support to women and girls.

Radda said this during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office.

"To the bandits, I say abandon your course and reintegrate into the society or face the full wrath of the law. I urge our youth to shun drug abuse, time-wasting and criminality. We will work with relevant law enforcement agencies to provide social order and overall security of the state," the governor said.

He said his administration would introduce the treasury single account to consolidate the state's finances to strengthen accountability and close all loopholes in the state's financial system.

He said he would also conduct a comprehensive staff audit to eliminate ghost workers and ensure public servants served the government judiciously.

