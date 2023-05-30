Nigeria: Tinubu, Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Others Mourn Dokpesi

Mr Dokpesi died on Monday at an Abuja hospital.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the founder of Daar Communications, owners of African Independence Television (AIT) and Raypower, Raymond Dokpesi.

In a statement from his office on Monday evening, the president described the death of the media mogul as a huge loss to the Nigerian media industry and the country.

"The death of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a blow to the media industry where he has played pioneering roles in private broadcasting. His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him.

"The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape.

"I express my sincere condolences to the management and staff of DAAR Communications and the family of the late media entrepreneur for this monumental loss," he said.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on his Twitter account, wrote, "I am in a state of shock! As we say in Islam: from God, we came, and to Him, we return.

"I am in prayers and will continue in prayers! My everlasting and deepest condolences to the Raymond Dokpesi family. May God forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. Ezomo, not on a date like this should you leave us! -AA."

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in a condolence statement issued by his Media Adviser, Gboyega Akosile, said the late Mr Dokpesi was a true titan of the media industry.

He described the death as a colossal loss to Nigeria, while sympathising with the entire management and staff of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, as well as friends and associates of the deceased.

According to him, the late Mr Dokpesi would be remembered for breaking the monopoly of government-owned broadcasting in Nigeria, with the establishment of the first private radio station, Ray Power FM.

"On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I mourn the passage of the businessman and media guru, who contributed his quota to the economy of Lagos State, by providing job opportunities for many young Lagos residents in the media sector.

"High Chief Raymond Dokpesi was a forerunner in private broadcasting in Nigeria. He established the first privately owned television and radio in Nigeria.

"His bold decision to break the government monopoly in the broadcasting sector gave birth to hundreds of privately owned television and radio stations in Nigeria," he said.

The governor said that Mr Dokpesi was also an active participant in Nigeria politics during the present Fourth Republic and served his party and Nigeria in different capacities.

He said that the AIT Founder was a philanthropist, who dedicated his life to the service of his community, state, and country.

"His dedication to his profession and job creation in the media sector will be cherished. He leaves behind a legacy of breaking barriers and serving his community.

"May his legacy inspire future generations to strive for excellence in the media sector.

"I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Dr Dokpesi and pray that God grants the media industry and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss," Sanwo-Olu said.

A former senator, Shehu Sani, on Twitter, expressed shock at the news of the death of the media icon.

"I received the shocking news of the demise of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi. He was a detribalised Nigerian and a patriot who has made tremendous contribution to the struggle, restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

"He raised the bar in professional broadcasting and was a champion of press freedom. He fought many political battles in the pursuit of justice and freedom. Dokpesi was an institution and his life an inspiration. Life is transient. May his soul rest in Peace. Amin," he said.

Media mogul Dele Momodu also shared a condolence message on his Instagram page mourning the death of Mr Dokpesi.

"This is too sad to bear. Our media IROKO is gone... Good night High Chief Dr Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi. May your great soul Rest In Peace," he said.

Another former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, mourning the media icon on his Twitter page, said, "Chief Dokpesi left an indelible mark on the world of media and broadcasting.

"It is with a profound sense of sorrow that I learned of the passing of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a monumental figure whose influence and contribution to society will never be forgotten.

"Chief Dokpesi left an indelible mark on the world of media and broadcasting, instilling a standard of excellence and professionalism that remains unparalleled. His tireless efforts to foster unity and promote progress will always be remembered and appreciated.

"While we mourn this immense loss, we also celebrate a life of purpose and impact. My deepest condolences to the Dokpesi family--our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.

"We hope that you find solace in the knowledge that Chief Dokpesi's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Nigerian singer Eedris Abdulkareem on his Instagram page prayed that God comfort the family and that the soul of Dokpesi rest in peace.

"My condolences to the family of Chief Raymond Dopeso. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. My heart goes out to you at this difficult time.

"I am thinking of you and your family and sending caring thoughts your way, may the lord rest the soul of chief and grant him eternal rest Amen," he said.

NAN reports that a visit to AIT office at Kola, in Alagbado area of Lagos State, revealed a sombre environment.

The security personnel on duty refused visitors into the premises, saying "there are no officials or staff to attend to any interviews but you can come back tomorrow."