Nigerians Don Colourful 'Aso-Ebi' At Tinubu's Inauguration

30 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"We chose a dress code to identify with the new administration," one of the attendees said of the aso-ebi

The venue of the Presidential Inauguration ceremony on Monday in Abuja became a ground for the display of colourful "aso-ebi" by friends and relatives of the President and his Vice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that different groups from different parts of the country adorned themselves in beautifully made fabrics to add life to the event.

Kemi Babalola, who was part of one of the aso-ebi groups, said it was a sign of solidarity for the new president and the vice president.

She said the dress code, which is common in the South-western part of Nigeria, was an age-long practice that had reinvented itself over the years.

"We chose a dress code to identify with the new administration.

"It is our way of saying we are in support of President Tinubu's emergence and I believe it is the same with the other aso-ebi groups here today," she said.

Idris Abdullahi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, who was also adorned in a particular dress code said "using uniform for any event adds colour."

NAN reports that aso-ebi is a Yoruba word that connotes family cloth.

It has, however, gone beyond being used by family members to friends and well-wishers and it can be used during gatherings including weddings and funerals.

The practice, which was common among the Yoruba-speaking people in Nigeria, has gained prominence in other parts of the country.

NAN reports that aso-ebi can be made from very cheap fabrics or very expensive ones depending on available resources, occasion or place.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.