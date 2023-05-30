Nigeria: Kano Governor Makes First Appointments

The appointees were selected based on their track records, commitment and loyalty, an official said.

The newly sworn-in governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf, on Monday appointed Abdullahi Baffa as the new secretary to the state government.

Mr Baffa was sacked by former President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in 2019. No reason was given for his removal.

Mr Baffa, who was an aide to former Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, was appointed the head of TETFund on 2, August, 2016.

After his removal from office, he joined the camp of the opposition in Kano, being led by former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso. He subsequently contested unsuccessfully the senatorial ticket under the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the Kano north district.

Mr Baffa's new appointment was announced in a statement by the media aide to the governor, Sanusi Bature, who was also among the new appointees as press secretary to the governor.

The governor also appointed former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Shehu Sagagi, as his Chief of Staff.

Other appointees are Farouq Kurawa as Principal Private Secretary to the governor and Abdullahi Rogo as Chief Protocol.

"These appointments take effect from today, Monday 29th May, 2023. The appointees were selected based on their track records, commitment and loyalty," the official said.