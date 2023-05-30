Liberia: Court Sentences Nigerian National for Drug Trafficking

The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County has sentenced Henry Okeke to nine years imprisonment for unlicensed possession, sale, trading, delivery, distribution, dispatch, and transit of controlled drugs or substances.

The court's ruling comes just little over a week after the acquittal of all four defendants in the US$100 million cocaine case by jurors sitting during the trial at Criminal Court "C" in Monrovia.

According to the court's ruling, the jurors for Bong County, in a unanimous verdict adjudged that Henry Okeke, aka Henry Emmanuel Flomo and Onyeaghana Emmanuel Ebuka knowingly, purposely, and intentionally committed the crimes.

The street value of the illegal drugs (heroine) seized from the convict is US $7,700.00.

Okeke was arrested on Monday, May 2, 2023, at about 10:00am at the Belefania Check Point in Zota District, Bong County with nineteen tubes of heroine hidden under the seat of his motorbike.

Additional three tubes of heroine, with a plastic bag of precursor was discovered under his mattress during a search operation by officers of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency in Bong County.

The ruling furthers that even though the convict's name is Henry Okeke, he possesses a Liberian National Identification card bearing the name Henry Emmanuel Flomo and ECOWAS passport bearing the name Onyeaghana Emmanuel Ebuka, in furtherance of his illegal activities. The unlicensed possession, sale, trading, and distribution of illegal drugs are felonies of the first degree, punishable by a prison term of 10 years maximum as provided by the new penal code of the Republic of Liberia. Okeke is a 42-year-old Nigerian national based in Liberia