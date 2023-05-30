Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Revolutionizes Smartphone Market With Launch of Esim

Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia's Leading technology company, today introduced the embedded Sim (eSim) to Liberia.

The eSIM is a programmable SIM card that is embedded inside a device and can be connected to any mobile network, but it is not removeable.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer, Abiodun Ajayi, the eSim technology gives subscribers the convenience of not having to worry about removing physical SIM cards when switching to an eSIM compatible device customers will only need to scan a QR Code that will be provided to them when they visit any of our Lonestar Cell MTN service centers.

"In addition to mobile money, mobile voice and data packages, our subscribers can now switch sims seamlessly on the go. When it comes to innovation, we pioneer and others follow," he said.

According to the GSMA, globally, there are only about 108 mobile network operators in the entire world that support e-SIM. Now, Lonestar Cell MTN is one of them and the first in Liberia to support E-sim technology.

Chief Executive Officer Rahul De said that Lonestar Cell MTN is proud to bring this groundbreaking technology to Liberia.

"Our Ambition 2025 is to lead digital solutions for Africa's progress. In line with the and the fourth industrial revolution, we envision a digital future for Liberia that keeps pace with other advanced countries around the world. We are providing our subscribers with the technology they need to participate in global markets," he said.

About the Lonestar Cell MTN

Launched in 2001, Lonestar Cell MTN is Liberia's trusted mobile phone and mobile money operator. Our singular focus is to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world for our customers. With our reliable country-wide network, partnerships with Liberia's major banks and over nine thousand Mobile Money agents, Lonestar Cell MTN subscribers can deposit and withdraw cash, pay bills, and pay for services seamlessly. We believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern and connected life.