Liberia: UL Student Wins Chinese Proficiency Competition

Student Koso Wilson Joshua of the University of Liberia over the weekend emerged as the grand prize winner at the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for World College Students or Foreign College Students in Liberia.

The competition in Liberia is considered the Preliminary Rounds in Liberia. Student Wilson will therefore be taken to China to represent Liberia at the global competition for foreign students mastering the Chinese language.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia was jointly established by Changsha University of Science & Technology in Hunan Province, China, and the University of Liberia on December 19, 2008.

It promotes mutual understanding between the peoples of China and Liberia through language teaching and cultural exchanges.

Since its establishment, the Confucius Institute at the University of Liberia has been dedicated to offering high-quality Chinese language education to Liberians making significant contributions to strengthening humanistic exchanges and friendship between the two countries.

By encouraging the growth of multiculturalism, it has offered more than 20 types of Chinese language and culture courses.

It has held nearly one thousand various cultural communication activities and attracted over 18,000 students.

The Summer-camps, Confucius Institute scholarships, and Chinese government scholarships have taken about 300 Liberian undergraduates to China for study.

At the program held Friday, 26 May 2023 at the University of Liberia Capitol Hill Campus, Zahze Koiboitor Roberts, Jr, Maxwell S. Jackson, Towah B. Mannie, Clarence S. Johnson, Kedo Williams, A. Layee Kelleh, and Godson Taylor, all emerged as winners of the competition.

Remarking on the program, Mr. Li Jiang, the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Liberia extended warm congratulations to the students who achieved excellent results in the competition and wished them complete success.

"I am delighted to attend the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Liberia. This year's competition was very successful and we were deeply impressed by your youthful energy and self-confidence," said Mr. Li.

"I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to all the contestants. Over the years, the Chinese government has provided hundreds of full government scholarships and many more long-term and short-term training programs," he added.

According to him, some of these programs also offer degrees to Liberian youth. Just last month, he said, the Chinese Embassy organized 57 young diplomats, police officers, and doctors to attend short-term training in China.

"They are now learning knowledge and skills in China and will benefit Liberian society better upon returning home," Mr. Li stated.

He stated that China-Liberia relations are presented with unprecedented historic opportunities for further growth.

He noted that to understand China, mastering its language is the golden key, adding that he hopes that the students will all excel in learning the Chinese language, become "ambassadors" of friendship, help present a real China to the Liberian public and further promote the time-honored relations.

" I see "Chinese Bridge" as a bridge of dialogue and exchange between the people of China and Liberia who enjoy traditional friendly ties," he said.

"People-to-people exchange is one of the five important areas of B&R cooperation and education cooperation is an important platform."