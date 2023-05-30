Liberia: Team Kanubah Pays Solidarity Visit to Charles Coffey in Wake of Tragic Accident

A delegation of the National Campaign Management Team of Julius Kanubah and Beatrice Sieh for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively, of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) on Monday, May 29, paid an official solidarity visit to Mr. Charles B. Coffey, Jr., who is hospitalized at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center in Monrovia.

Mr. Coffey, former President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), was involved in a tragic accident along the Buchanan-Monrovia highway during the late-night hours of Sunday, 28 May 2023.

The accident left one person dead while Mr. Coffey along with his driver sustained injuries.

Mr. Coffey revealed that the accident happened while he and his driver were in the process of disembarking a commercial motorcycle when a speeding vehicle ran into them off the road, from the front.

At the time of the accident, they were returning from the repair of Mr. Coffey's vehicle tyre which had earlier punctured.

The bike rider died instantly while Mr. Coffey, as a result of the accident, suffered a fractured leg in his left thigh, according to x-ray results.

Team Kanubah, on behalf of our hundreds of kindhearted supporters, wishes speedy recovery of Mr. Coffey and his driver, while sending our condolences to the bereaved family of the motorcyclist.

Our sincere prayers are with Mr. Coffey along with his driver and the family of the motorcyclist as we thank God for their lives while regretting the life lost.

Team Kanubah would like to register its profound thanks and appreciation to journalist Elton Tiah of Ablee-Jay Television who intervened shortly after the accident involving Mr. Coffey.

We also commend medical practitioners in Buchanan and the JFK Medical Center for the health attention to Mr. Coffey and his driver while further appreciating improvised citizen-responders of Grand Bassa County including former Representative Jeh Byron Brown for their helpful interventions.

Team Kanubah will from time-to-time remain engaged with Mr. Coffey and his family during this difficult period.