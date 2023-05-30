Liberia: 'Shame Taking Boakai Back to Govt'

-NPP Says

National Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary General Andrew Peters says shame has got former Liberian Vice President Amb. Joseph N. Boakai desperately seeking the presidency to return to government.

NPP is a constituent party of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"Ambassador Boakai is very ashamed to return to government, wanting to be the head when he has not done anything that will demonstrate his seriousness while serving for twelve years," said Mr. Peters Monday, 29 May 2023 at the CDC headquarters in Oldest Congo Town.

He told a news conference that the pending October presidential and legislative elections are not about long speeches.

Instead, Peters suggested that the elections are about tangible, accusing the opposition of failing to point out a single tangible that will convince the public.

"We have the tangibility, so this election will not be about long speeches. All we continue to hear is empty speeches that can't show up for anything," the NPP/CDC official said.

He alleged that the hate for President George Manneh Weah is too much, and the CDC is yet to see what the opposition has done besides making speeches.

"All we continue to hear about is their desire to rescue. What are [they] rescuing? Is that the same damage they caused in this country?" he wondered.

"We have to be very careful, the revolution to rescue the young people of this country was launched long ago by President Weah. no one else can rescue this country," Peters contended.

He questioned the Boakai- Jeremiah Koung presidential ticket, asking what the ticket has to show to tell Liberians that they are capable of rescuing this country.

He used the occasion to call on the government to move faster, urging it to 'resist the dictatorship,' because this country belongs to everyone.

"We don't need a recycling people who are desperately in need to take state power," he said.

Peters vowed to establish the River Cess for Weah to buttress the party's efforts in campaigning for the reelection bid of President Weah.

He called on CDCians to work hard to reject what he called an evil ticket.

"There's nothing they can offer; they're just thirsty for political power. They're all power greed and [a] bunch of people that have failed to show any tangible," Peters branded the opposition.