Liberia: CPP Terms PYJ a False Prophet

The opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has condemned Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson for allegedly using his Church pulpit to deliver "hate-filled messages and lies" against CPP leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings.

"The murderous warlord defamed the purpose of worship and defiled the name of the Christian church screaming hate-filled messages and lies against the Standard Bearer of the CPP, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings," a CPP statement issued Monday, 29 May 2023 said.

It also accused Sen. Johnson of telling lies against Mr. Cummings' running mate Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, and CPP Chairman Emeritus Atty. Orishall Gould.

In the CPP statement, it branded Senator Johnson as a "false prophet" who used the pulpit of the church to hurl ridiculous, unfounded, hate-filled and threatening rants."

The CPP said Senator Johnson's comments are not just lies, but also reminders of his alleged killer instincts and disregard for human life, truth, respect and decency.

The CPP thinks Senator Johnson views are the biggest threat to his quest for the Liberian presidency, having failed multiple times to shoot his way into occupying the nation's highest office.

"Now because Prince Johnson believes his hand-picked Vice-Presidential candidate could become president at any time if the UP ticket is successful, he is using every dirty and wicked tactic to halt the momentum and popular advance of the CPP Ticket," the statement alleged further.

CPP noted that Senator Johnson's slanderous rants against it must be seen in terms of the danger it poses to the beloved country if he is anywhere near the Liberian presidency.

"This will not be accepted. Baboon should know the tree to rub itself against! We therefore call on Ambassador Joseph Boakai to condemn this provocation and vile attack against the CPP by his political partner and reign in his new bedfellows, or the CPP will," the CPP warned.

"This is not an empty threat. As the emerging leader of the opposition, the CPP looks to work with the opposition community to make failed George Weah a one-term president," it added.

It noted that while it focuses on defeating President Weah, it will not fail to deal decisively and aggressively with pretentious hustlers and known traders of Liberia's democratic quest for real change.

"Amb. Boakai can choose to "dance with the devil" but the CPP will not!" the statement continued.

It also called on the Liberian Council of Churches, the Liberian Pastoral Network, and leaders of the Christian faith in Liberia to condemn the alleged blasphemous use of the pulpit and name of the Christian Church by politicians and false prophets to slander and defame political opponents.

"This abuse of religion must stop now. The continued silence of leaders of the church can only aid and abet these false prophets and abusers of the faith."