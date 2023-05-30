Liberia: GIMS Hospital to Boost Liberia's Health Sector

The Gomez Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital, an Indian-owned hospital located at Sophie Beachside, Congo Town, Monrovia, said it is here to boost the Liberian health sector.

Gims Hospitals said it has come to Liberia with specialized services such as Cardiology, Urology, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Surgery, Diabetology, Endoscopy, Ureteroscopy, Laboratory and Ultrasound, amidst the many challenges, the country faced in flying its citizens abroad for treatment of simple sickness and diseases.

The hospital made this known through Mr. Anuroop H. Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the hospital, while briefing newsmen recently in Monrovia.

Mr. Gomez said the health facility will enhance improvement in the country's health sector as it's aimed not to compete, but provide accurate, satisfactory needs of the people through perfect and better healthcare deliveries.

He explained that the country deserves better and quality health services to cater to the dying needs of its growing Population.

Mr. Gomez further explained that Gims Hospital aimed at providing quality health care services for the citizens, reiterating that the issue of quality health care service is a long standing problem that Liberians have been facing for years, describing GIMS as hope for the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) further encouraged Liberians to start making use of the facility, which would provide all required health needs including its special services, rather than traveling to Ghana, India, America, Europe, and other parts of the world.

He disclosed that GIMS Hospital is fully equipped to modern standards and has all the required medications and equipment to handle health issues and other complicated sicknesses.

Mr. Gomez acknowledged the Government of Liberia for being supportive and allowing them to operate in the country while reaffirming the hospital's commitment to doing its utmost best in contributing to improving the country's health sector with quality delivery.

For his part, the Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr. Tatay B. Bole, described GIMS' as a home of relaxation.

He said the facility provides standard medications for patients adding that there are qualified and quality medical doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians from various parts of the world and Liberia, specialized in different disciplines, which makes them unique in the health sector.