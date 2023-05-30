Nigeria: Subsidy Removal Policy Has Grave Implications, Says NLC

The organised labour has kicked against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policy statement on the fuel subsidy removal, saying it has grave implications for the polity.

The president while delivering his inaugural speech yesterday in Abuja, informed Nigerians that the era of fuel subsidy is gone.

According to the president, funds for subsidies will be diverted to other things like public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs.

However, the development hasn't gone down well with organised labour which has repeatedly rejected several moves to remove fuel subsidy in the past.

Reacting to the development, head information department of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Benson Upah said the organised labour was not aware of the president's consultation with critical stakeholders before embarking on the decision.

Benson, who described the move as having grave implications on national polity, said the labour centre is waiting keenly for when the policy will translate into figures before responding.

He said, "Our response and indeed, the response of Nigerians is contingent on when this policy statement translates into figures.

"I am not aware the new president held consultations with the critical stakeholders like organised labour before making this policy statement with grave implications for the polity, we are waiting, Nigerians are waiting," he said.