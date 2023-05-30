Liberia: Tragic Accident On Buchanan Highway, One Dead, Pul Outgoing President Breaks Leg - No Fuel for Ambulance to Transport Survivors

29 May 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The outgoing president of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Charles Coffey late Sunday night suffered a broken leg in a fatal road accident that left one dead near Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

According to reports, Mr. Coffey and his driver were plying the Firestone- Buchanan highway when one of his vehicle's tire punctured.

They hired a commercial motorcyclist to take them to Buchanan to fix/get a new one. And while riding on the bike, a speeding vehicle ran into them, killing the Mortobike rider, injuring Coffey and his driver.

They were taken to the Government Hospital in Buchanan for emergency treatment before being transferred to Monrovia by former Representative Byron Brown. The Government Hospital said there was no fuel to transport Mr. Coffey and his driver an demanded them to buy fuel.

