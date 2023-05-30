Liberia: Simeon Freeman - 'I'm the Redeemer With a Clear Vision for Liberia'

Monrovia — Simeon Freeman, a presidential contender in Liberia's upcoming General and Presidential elections in October and a renowned businessman, has described himself as "The Redeemer." He believes he has come to redeem the country's economy from the hands of those mismanaging resources intended for its development.

While opposition leaders Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the Unity Party and Alexander Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) have referred to themselves as "the Rescuer and Fixer," respectively, Simeon Freeman has chosen to name himself as the 'Redeemer.'

Freeman argues that unlike his colleagues, who have failed to present their intended offerings to the public, he has a clear vision to lead Liberia and lift the nation out of poverty and hardship.

The Liberian businessman boasts of having a clear-cut vision and solution for Liberia's long-standing problems. He claims to possess the capacity to transform Liberia and make it a great nation where all citizens can be self-sufficient and economically independent. Freeman made these statements during an interview with a team of journalists after serving as a guest speaker at the Foundation for Better Liberia's 4th inauguration and fundraising program in Gardnersville over the weekend.

Freeman describes himself as the only presidential aspirant discussing the real issues that affect the lives of Liberians. He recommends economic policies, programs, and solutions to defeat poverty and economic backwardness.

Regarding his counterparts' self-claimed titles, Freeman responded to a question about Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Senator Jeremiah Koung branding themselves as "rescue" and Mr. Alexander B. Cummings as the "fixer" by stating, "I see myself as the redeemer because I have clear solutions for our people and country. Unlike other opposition members who attack unnecessarily and refuse to deal with the real issues, I am discussing the problems and explaining the way forward to Liberians."

Freeman further points out that when Liberians engage with other opposition politicians aspiring for the presidential seat, they do not address the real issues and challenges affecting ordinary citizens; rather, they resort to personal attacks.

The opposition politician clarifies that while he sometimes vocalizes criticisms against the government, his attacks focus on economic and foreign policies that could improve the people's well-being, rather than attacking personalities.

Freeman states, "I am discussing how we can solve the problems and change the system that is harming our people. If you listen to me, I have provided solutions to our age-old problems from an economic perspective, business standpoint, and foreign relations viewpoint. I disagree with the notion that the opposition is coming together and forming collaborations ahead of the election."

He believes that the opposition is not truly collaborating or working together but merely forming blocs, such as the Liberty Party and the Alternative National Congress, with the CPP as a practical example.

According to Freeman, Liberia's problem lies not in forming opposition collaborations but in finding a person with a clear vision for the country's transformation and the well-being of its people.

"Perhaps it's a good thing for the opposition to come together. However, coming together is not Liberia's problem. The CPP came together and gained about twelve seats in the Senate, adding to their already existing numbers in the legislature. Did that change anything for the Liberian people? Certainly not. The real issue is which of the many people aspiring to become President has the clear vision to transform Liberia. We have seen one man transform Ghana, Ivory Coast, Singapore, and many other countries," laments Freeman.

He claims to be the only presidential hopeful with a clear vision to transform Liberia because he is the only one discussing the real issues.

He alleged that Liberia is really hurting under the leadership of President George M. Weah and his CDC government because poverty, and economic development is still at a low paste. " Look at the numbers of pregnancy that is currently in Liberia, especially teenager pregnancy. This is a serious future issues that needs proper planning to be address and it involved economic policy and planning. This means that we should have serious actors to elevate them to national leadership. I have a clear vision for the transformation of Liberia and I continue to demonstrate the solution of the suffering of our people to them" Mr. Freeman stated.