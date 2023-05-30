Liberia National Pastoral Network Calls On Sen. Prince Johnson to Keep the Pulpit Sacred

Monrovia — The Liberia National Pastoral Network for Peace has called on Nimba County Senator and evangelist Prince Y. Johnson to maintain the biblical mandate and sacredness of the holy pulpit in the discharge of his pastoral responsibility.

They warned Nimba County's Senator to desist from using the church's sacred desk, which they believe should be the center of biblical doctrines and liturgical affirmation, as a platform to propagate confrontational and provocative messages against political rivals.

Accordingly, the group cautioned that after several years of the country's turbulent past, it is the duty of religious leaders to be the torchbearers of peace and to serve as examples to the younger generation in peacebuilding and unity.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, May 26, 2023, Bishop Justice V. R. Nyonsiea stated that the church is the center of redemption. Therefore, Senator Johnson should preach messages that will inspire peace, hope, and redemption to his congregation.

Nyonsiea said, "We believe that the ecclesiastical transformation and development path of post-conflict Liberia under the Weah-led administration is something that all Liberians should appreciate, and the religious community must lead the way."

He condemned the act of violence when a youth group under the banner of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Council created panic at Senator Johnson's Christ Chapel of Faith Ministry, forcing members to flee for safety after they stormed the church's premises chanting "War Crimes Court."

The group's actions also forced the notorious warlord turned evangelist to call off his service.

Nyonsiea stated that Liberians, irrespective of their political affiliations, tribal backgrounds, and religious persuasions, should never resort to violence and crisis. He stressed, "Liberians must not do something to jeopardize the peace everyone enjoys today."

"The prospect of Liberia becoming economically viable and fostering more development, with the expected October 10, 2023, general elections, should be a clear manifestation and determinant for the country to continue its transformation," he said.

He, however, indicated that with the increasing waves of doctrinal diversities, religious denominations, and others, the group will submit its recommendation to the government to enact or create a ministry known as the "Ministry of Religious Affairs."

He disclosed that the responsibility of this ministry would be to develop policies that would regulate all religious activities within the country.

"In this way, we will foster religious tolerance, democracy, and meet the physiological needs of all Liberians," he concluded.