Liberia: MacDella Cooper Endorses JNB

Monrovia — All hope to have a female Presidential candidate in the pending October 10, 2023, election has come to an end as the lone female Presidential aspirant

MacDella Cooper has endorsed the Presidential bid of former Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Madam Cooper is the Standard Bearer for the Movement for One Liberia, the political party she established.

She will be contesting in the October election. 2017, the Standard Bearer for the Movement for One Liberia contested for the Presidency but came to a distance behind the winner President George Weah.

Over the weekend, the endorsement program that was well-attend by Mr. Boakai, his running mate Senator Koung, Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, Senator Prince Moyes, and other supporters of the former Vice President was held at the Movement for One Liberia party Headquarters in Congo Town.

Reading the endorsement statement, Madam Cooper told the gathering that after hearing the cry of the Liberian people her party has decided to endorse the former Vice President who she believes can ensure that the suffering of the Liberian people comes to an end.

"We are tired of the suffering. To the youths, we heard your cry, the young ladies out there selling their bodies for little of nothing, to the market women, we heard your cry. For those of you who in 2017 put their hope in President George Weah and he disappointed you, we heard your cry too," Madam Cooper added.

She continues: "On behalf of the Movement for One Liberia, we have decided to join forces and announce to the Republic of Liberia that we are going to fight with our blood to make Joseph Boakai the next President of Liberia."

In responding to the endorsement message, UP Standard Bearer praised the Movement for One Liberia for joining what he termed as a mission to rescue Liberia.

According to Mr. Boakai, Liberians in their own country have been reduced to nothing adding that he is contesting to rescue the country from the current Weah-led government.

"The people are suffering. This time around their suffering is going to end," Mr. Boakai said.