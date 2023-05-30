Liberia: Cuttington University Launches First Doctoral Program in Liberia

Monrovia — Dr. Romelle A. Horton, the first female President of Cuttington University, has once again shattered the glass ceiling by launching the first Doctoral Program in Liberia's history. On June 17, 2022, during the University's 60th Convocation exercises, the President, Dr. Horton announced the plan to roll out the first Doctoral Program in Ministry & Theology (DMin and ThD), respectively. The birth of this program will further enhance learning at the nation's premier University.

There is a felt need for academic training at the post-graduate level that is accessible, affordable, and available right here in Liberia. Cuttington University is responding to the felt need and satisfying this important demand for post-graduate training in Liberia. As a result, Cuttington's leadership cast a vision to meet a felt need in the area of post-graduate education in Liberia. After an extended period of researching other universities in Africa, the UK, and the US; conducting interest survey that included people in Liberia and abroad, and considering the needs of our own educational system in Liberia, a quality doctoral program has been birthed:

A Doctor of Ministry program and a Doctor of Theology program, along with their core concentrations and research opportunities, will develop a new breed of leaders, expand the educational offerings of Cuttington, increase her appeal as a premier institution of higher learning, improve her capacity to provide jobs in a country where most of the Labor Force is unemployed, and give Liberians the opportunity to do post-graduate study here at home.

A very important part of this program development was the design of the curricula. Dr. Rudy Bropleh (who led the program design & development), along with four other esteemed Liberian theologians and professors--Dr. Anne Cooper, Dr. Dee Wellington Bright, Dr. D. Elwood Dunn, and Dr. Herman Browne--put together the curricula that is universal and recognizable, as well as indigenous--addressing unique Liberian and African issues.

Along with core concentrations and research opportunities, these doctoral programs will also address conflict reconciliation, resource allocation, organizational management and leadership development.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Cuttington University main campus in the District of Suakoko, Cuttington University, the first and oldest private, co-educational four year degree granting institution in sub-Saharan Africa officially launched her Doctoral Program. This historic occasion brought together key educational stakeholders, government officials, faculty, staff, and students. Indeed, it was well attended by such dignitaries as: The Minster of State for Presidential Affairs, Honorable G. Wesseh Blamo who represented President George M. Weah, The Minister of Education, Prof. D. Ansu Sonii, The Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education, Dr. Edward Lamah Wonkeryor, The President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Julius S. Nelson, Bong County Superintendent, Hon. Esther Y. M. Walker, Bong County Senator, Honorable Prince K. Moye, The Chairman of the Board of Directors and Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Rt. Rev Dr. James B. Sellee and other members of the Board, Paramount Chief of Suakoko District and other dignitaries.

The Program was poignantly climaxed with the tolling of the bell at the Epiphany Chapel when the President, Dr. Horton announced, "Fasten your seat belts, CU Flight 1889 has taken off"