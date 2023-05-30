Ghana: Veep Picks Form As NPP Opens Nomination for Presidential Primary Contest

A group known as the 'Bawumia Fun Club' has picked the nomination forms on behalf of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race shortly after the party opened nominations for its November 4, Presidential primary.

The group's spokesperson Ntim Jakari said "the Bawumia Fun Club decided that we will pay and go and present it to their father and our President to be, even though he is not aware we are doing this. We are taking him by surprise. After payment, we are going to the Jubilee House to present it to him."

According to him, Dr Bawumia was the only person within the NPP that can transform the country if he was given the nod as the next President of Ghana.

Mr Jakari presented a GCB Bank cheque for GH¢50,000 as nomination fees for the form.

The NPP announced the opening of nominations for its upcoming presidential primary after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meeting held on April 3, this year.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the party said it was committed to conduct a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful primary election and called on all stakeholders to contribute to the process and help uphold the party's principles of fairness and integrity.

According to the approved timelines, the nomination process which commenced yesterday is expected to close on June 24, 2023.

The statement said aspiring presidential candidates could obtain nomination forms from the Office of the General Secretary at the party's headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The forms will be available from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

To obtain the nomination forms, aspirants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of GH¢50,000 through a Bankers Draft.

Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicates that 10 individuals have publicly declared their intention to contest the NPP presidential primary including Vice President, Dr Bawumia; a former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto.

The rest, former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former Minster for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh and a former MP for Offinso North Constituency and Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Kofi Konadu Apraku.