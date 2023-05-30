Ghana: Registration for Homowo Marathon to Open Thursday

Registration for the second Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM) will open on June 1, 2023.

Mr Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents Consult, organisers of the race announced this at the launch of the event on Tuesday.

He said athletes and participants would have to use a special short code to register to participate in the race fixed for Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The short code *380*21# is the only platform to be used to register for the race.

According to Mr Penni, apart from the regular 21-Kilometres, they have also introduced 10-Kilometres and 5-Kilometres to ensure mass participation.

He said registration fee would be required to complete the process, adding that participants would have to pay GH¢ 50.00 for 21-Kilomtres, GH¢ 30. 00 for 10-Kilomtres and GH¢ 20.00 for 5-Kilomtres.

Mr Penni added that each registered participant would be entitled to a running vest, refreshments, and an insurance cover of GH¢ 1,000 from Serene Insurance and medals for all those within the first 100.

It would start from the Accra Sports Stadium and end at Mantse Agbonaa, James Town.