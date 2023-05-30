Ghana: Aduana Stars Ready for Dreams FC Test

Medeama SC's toppling of Aduana Stars FC at the apex of the betPawa Premier League has elevated the tension and anxiety around the competition to a crescendo with both sides facing dicey duels in match day 32 clashes.

Having led the pack for a few weeks, Aduana Stars succumbed to pressure from Accra Lions following a 3-0 defeat in their match day 31 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Medeama took advantage of that the following day at the same venue to administer the biggest defeat to Hearts of Oak in the season, a 5-1 demolition that handed them the top spot.

A week on, both sides find themselves in cagey pairings as they face sides battling relegation in match day 32 clashes.

Medeama defeated Kumasi King Faisal 2-1 yesterday in the first of the weekend's round of matches to stretch the lead to four points.

That outcome would spur Aduana Stars on today as they welcome Dreams FC to their Dormaa abode in what would determine whether they can keep pace with the leaders with just three games to end the season.

The defeat to Accra Lions was one of a shock; coming at a time when they established a good and consistent momentum in their last round of games.

With the Lions struggles and Aduana's impressive outputs in Accra especially, the Dormaa representation was expected to garner the maximum points to stretch the lead, having had the opportunity to play a day earlier.

Back at their favourite ground where they look very strong, Aduana Stars would leave no stone unturned to snatch all three points.

Dreams FC would, however, put up a fight knowing the repercussions of a defeat as they attempt to avoid relegation.

They currently occupy the 10th position with 41 points on the league log but are separated from the 15th position with just five points.

This makes the tie a complicated one for Dreams who have also not been reliablewith performances away from home and they do not look like snatching a point considering Aduana's resolve to keep the challenge at the top.

Tamale City and Samartex FC would also be locked up in another uncompromising encounter at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams today.

At seventh with 45 points, Samartex is quite safe but are aware a point from this game would not only secure their stay at the elite level but push them closer to a Top 4 berth on their maiden appearance.

The same story, however, cannot be said of Tamale City who are struggling to stay above water as they occupy the 15th position with 39 points.

It puts them in a more difficult position and their cause would also not be helped by the fact that they would be playing away from their home ground after fans misconduct.

That would surely present an equal opportunity for both sides and Tamale City would have to play above themselves to emerge victorious.

The biggest clash of the week would be the Legon Cities clash with wounded Accra Hearts of Oak at the Elwak Sports Stadium.

Cities are also caught in the relegation web and would approach the game as if they very lives depended on it.

Head Coach Maxwell Konadu has given indication already how they needed the points badly and how beating Hearts is a must.

That suggest a potential cracker is in the often for fans of the two clubs.

Hearts are coming on the back of a humiliating defeat suffered in the hands of Medeama last week and Head Coach, David Ocloo hinted at his post-match interview that it was important for the team to bounce back strongly.

But bouncing back would require a totally different and an inspired performance to deserve a point from Cities.

Accra Great Olympics would also honour a must-win clash against giant-killers Accra Lions at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Olympics, the GHALCA Top 8 champions, find themselves in a precarious position and would need a win to move out of their current zone.

They have been playing well but have been undone by lack of precision upfront. Strikers Michael Osei, Yusif Abdul-Razak andAryeeteyAyikwei, must be up and doing if they are to earn a point against the talented Accra Lions side.

At the Berekum, Chelsea would lock horns with Nsoatreman while RTU is expected to be engaged in a tough battle against high-flying Bechem United and Goldstars playing Kotoku Royals at the Bibiani DUN's Park.

On Monday, Asante Kotoko would play Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.