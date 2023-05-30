Ghana: NACOC Busts Cannabis Smuggling Ring ...Seizes 54 Slabs At KIA Cargo Terminal

At least 54 slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis with street value of $127,713.6 have been seized at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Cargo Terminal in Accra.

The consignment which was concealed in wooden artefacts with a gross weight of 12.67 kilogrammes was detected by officials of the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) last Wednesday.

The Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations Department of NACOC, Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, stated this in a press release issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the intercepted consignment which was destined for the United Kingdom was detected by officers of the Commission at the scanning room as part of their routine duties at the Kotoka International Airport Cargo Terminal.

Mr Opoku Amoah said field test conducted on the substances proved positive for cannabis.

"The Commission has taken custody of the seized consignment while investigations continue to apprehend the perpetrators," he added.

He assured the public of NACOC's commitment in collaborating with all relevant institutions in minimising the drug trafficking threat to the country.

He reminded the public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorisation is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.