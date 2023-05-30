Ghana: BOST MD Scoops Two Prestigious Awards At Ghana CEO Summit

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST), Mr Alfred Obodai Edwin Provencal, following his outstanding performance over the years, has scooped two prestigious awards at the Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra on Monday.

Mr Provencal won the award for the CEO of the Year 2022 for Bulk Oil Distribution in Ghana and Outstanding Public Sector Leadership 2022 award.

The two enviable awards were presented to Mr Provencal by former President, John Dramani Mahama, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

The recognition followed Mr Provencal's valuable contributions and transformative leadership at the state-owned fuel logistics company since he took over its management.

It also reaffirmed the progress BOST had achieved under the leadership of Mr Provencal and his Board, with Mr Ekow Hackman as its Chairman, who together with other members of the Board were in full attendance to witness Mr Provencal's recognition.

In attendance also were General Manager, Head, Human Resources and Administration, Mr Augustine Appiah, General Manager, Corporate Communications and External Affairs, Mr Marlick Adjei, and Mr Ato Wilson, General Manager in charge of Corporate Planning.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the ceremony, Mr Provencal said the recognition was a huge milestone for himself and the company.

"This is a huge motivation to continue doing the good work to transform BOST and ensure it contributes to the growth of Ghana's economy," he stated.

He expressed appreciation to other management members and staff for their support, and urged them to continue working hard to ensure they achieved their goals and objectives.

"Let us not rest on our oars but rather be motivated to work hard and position BOST to lead the charge as far as the economic transformation of the country is concerned," he stressed.