Nigeria: AIICO, ActionAid Nigeria Partner to Cater for Less-Privileged Children

AIICO Insurance Plc and ActionAid Nigeria have partnered to organise an event in Abuja at the weekend to mark this year's Children Day celebration with less privileged children under the care of Vine Heritage Home.

This, the insurer said, is an initiative meant to spread love, hope and inspire the less privileged children to look beyond their circumstances whilst pursuing their dreams.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as the kids immersed themselves in various thrilling activities, from games to lively music and dance, with lots of refreshments.

Commenting on the occasion, the head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mrs Abimbola Shobanjo, said: "One of the fundamental principles guiding AIICO's CSR initiatives is to support the well-being and development of children, especially those who are less privileged. The initiative is an investment in the future of our society and the nation.

"By creating a memorable and uplifting experience, we hope to spread love, joy, and hope and give them a sense of belonging. We aim to inspire them to look beyond their present circumstances and to find the strength to pursue their dreams."

Over the years, AIICO Insurance has continued to support ActionAid in the fight against the obnoxious cultural beliefs that promote the practice of infanticide.

In these local communities, it is believed that children born under certain circumstances are evil and are killed.

These include twin children, albinos, children born with deformities, children whose mothers die during childbirth, etc. Vine Heritage Home provides shelter and livelihood for children rescued from the barbaric practice of infanticide in some local communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"We remain committed to supporting the cause in fighting against this heinous act. We firmly believe that every child deserves a chance at life, irrespective of their circumstances of birth - they should not be robbed of their rights to exist and be part of society", Abimbola added.

AIICO Insurance is a composite insurer in Nigeria, with a 60 years record of accomplishment in delivering quality service to its clients.