Nigeria: We Foresaw Banditry Could Mutate Into Terrible Menace, Says El-Rufai

IMMEDIATE past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufa'i, said yesterday the federal government did not appreciate the gravity of the problem of insecurity until banditry had wreaked so much havoc to the lives, liberty and the livelihoods of so many people.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, in Kaduna, el-Rufa'i said they foresaw that banditry could mutate into a terrible menace.

He said: "Our government worked hard to firmly confront the security challenges that emerged. The measures we took ensured that we did not record any statewide crisis over the last eight years.

"We expanded the security footprint in the state, ensuring that more military bases and police divisions were established.

"We harnessed soft measures, like creating the peace commission, and we created a dedicated Ministry of Internal Security. We foresaw that banditry could mutate into a terrible menace. We galvanised neighbouring states for collaborative action to address the problem right from 2015.

"In 2017, I requested the Federal Government to designate the emerging banditry as an insurgency and to unleash on them the full weight of the military. Sadly, this was not done until 2022, acting upon the declaration of the Federal High Court.

"It is a matter for regret that the Federal Government did not appreciate the gravity of the problem until banditry had wreaked so much havoc on the lives, liberty and the livelihoods of so many people.

" Although coordinated military action began later in 2022, the job remains incomplete. I, therefore, urge the incoming government to sustain the pressure on the bandits, insurgents and terrorists and make the military action comprehensive and simultaneous across the seven frontline states, six in the Northwest and Niger, that are most impacted.

"As we complete our tenure, we have not relented in removing as many security threats as we can in order to help clear the deck for the incoming government. We have taken action against groups and individuals that are engaged in acts that are inimical to peace and lawful order in the state.

"We are removing the properties of identified sponsors of terrorism and those of unlawful societies that have been proscribed in this state.

"We have insisted on the primacy of law and order, and on asserting the prerogatives of the state in guaranteeing life and liberty.

"On security, I can say we did all that is within the powers of a subnational to do, and resisted pressure to negotiate with or pay off the criminals."