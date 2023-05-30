Nigeria: Lawmaker Hails Tinubu, Says His Emergence'll Accelerates Nigeria's Prosperity

Abuja — The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi federal constituency, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as Nigeria's 16th president.

Onyejeocha, in a statement from her media office in Abuja, commended the president for his resilience, saying that his emergence was designed by God and one that would bring bumper prosperity under his capable leadership.

She recalled in the statement the president's days of struggles with NADECO, adding that: "Tinubu's passion for a progressive Nigeria, he would lead the country with impeccable and unequal democratic credentials.

"The country is fortunate at a time like this to be led by a man who is not just an astute believer of the Nigerian dreams but one with impeccable and unequal democratic credentials.

"Through thick and thin, you have found reasons to stick to the promise of democracy, even from the days of your struggles with NADECO, as the only means through which the greatest good can be delivered to the greatest number. Today, that dream is seated right here with us, witnesses to your struggles.

"Today, the baton has been passed over to you, to do what you know how to do best. Without an iota of a doubt, Nigeria has entered a new era. The era of prosperity. The era, when Nigeria's lofty 'dream' will receive a renewed zest."

She described President Tinubu as a beacon of hope for a truly democratic Nigeria and a good manager of men and resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said: "In the 24 years of democratic practice in the Fourth Republic, this is the first time a pure democrat worked his way through the ropes to become Nigerian President. This is indeed history! Your unwavering believe in promise of democracy is a clarion example. Your emergence is not a mistake. It is an aspiration, whose time has come. As a deft manager of men and resources, with proven track records, I am confident that Nigeria will witness bumper prosperity under your able and capable leadership.

"As a man imbued with the tenacity of a bulldog, you don't lack the courage to confront the challenge of nation building that confronts us today, as a nation.

"You're a recruiter-in-chief. Your greatest strength is the ability to mobilise men, material and money for common good. This time is not going to be different. I am also confident that as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you can exercise remarkable influence in promoting and establishing justice and peace throughout the country. I pray that the God of life will lead you, as you lead this country and provide inspired leadership across the entire regions of the country in the quest for peace with equal justice.

"On behalf of the good people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, I extend congratulations to you and the APC family, especially those standout boldly to make this dream a reality."