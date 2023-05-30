Nigeria: SSS Blocks EFCC Officials From Accessing Lagos Office

30 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

"They even placed an armoured tank just to scare us away," one EFCC official told this newspaper.

Officials of the State Security Service (SSS) Tuesday morning prevented officials of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

As of the time of this report, all the EFCC officials at the office in Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, were prevented from accessing the building by SSS officials, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Sources in both agencies said there has been an ongoing rivalry between both agencies over the ownership of the building.

Details later...

