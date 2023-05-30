Nigeria: D'Tigers Guard Helps Miami Heat Into NBA Finals Against Denver Nuggets

30 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Vincent helped the Miami Heat make NBA history as they became the first-ever eighth seed to qualify for the NBA Playoffs final

D'Tigers guard Gabe Vincent was not at his best on Monday, but his 10 points helped the Miami Heat hold off and defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff finals.

The Heat thrashed the Celtics 103-84 to win the series 4-3 and book their date against the Denver Nuggets.

Before Game 7, Vincent had said, "We're making history in any which way. Which side of history do we want to be on?"

The Boston Celtics had become just the fourth team in NBA history to rally from 3-0 in a playoff final. They looked to have found a way to beat the Heat, but the 2020 NBA finalists made history as they became the first No. 8 seed to go all the way to the finals in a complete NBA season.

Vincent played all the matches except Game 5, which he missed because of an ankle injury. Game 3 was his standout performance, as he poured in 29 points, making six of nine three-point shots. It was a career-best for the 26-year-old undrafted out of college in 2018.

Jimmy Bulter led the Heat with 28 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Caleb Martin added 26 points, while the other Nigerian on the Heat roster, Bam Adebayo, who plays for the USA, added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Their final opponent is the formidable Denver Nuggets, who swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals 4-0.

