Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Newly Constructed Elimina Fishing Horbour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Friday, commissioned the Ꞓ85-million Elmina Fishing Port rehabilitation and expansion Project, in the historic city of Elmina, in the Central Region.

The biggest fishing Harbour constructed in that region has a docking space and deep marine access to ensure the durability and sustainability, as a big boost for the fishing industry in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.

Construction works on the project which began 30-months ago, had the objective to boost tourism and the salt industry, increase accessibility of the port and extend its capacity to improve the fishing industry.

The project comes with marine and civil infrastructure including a south breakwater of 450 metres in length with cubipods round head and a north breakwater of 160 metres in length tied into the existing sea defense.

It comprise a large basin of 65,000 m2 with dredged depths between three metres to five metres and quay walls of total length of 400 metres, including an 80 metres tourist quay at the Elmina Castle.

The facility has an administration block with offices and a viewing deck, a new fish market, a net mending area, auction hall, an ablution facility, toilets, and a Day Care structure for toddlers.

According to the Authorities, significant marine and civil works went into the project executed by Bellsea Limited, with the International Marine and Dredging Consultants (IMDC) being the consulting engineers.

Speaking at the Commissioning ceremony, President said the fishing Harbour would serve as a symbol of hope, progress and prosperity for the people of Elmina.

The Fisheries sector contributes about 11 per cent of Ghana's GDP and 30 per cent of the country's workforce, directly and indirectly,

The Elmina Fishing Port Project, which represents a significant milestone, adds to the existing two fishing ports of Tema and Sekondi-Takoradi and other landing beaches strategically positioned along the coastal stretch of Ghana.

They include landing beaches at Mumford, Winneba, Senya Bereku, Gomoa Feteh, in the Central Region, JamesTown in Greater Accra Region and Keta in the Volta Region.

The government, the President assured, was on course to complete works on the Jamestown Fishing Port, which would bring the total number of fishing ports in the country to four.

He assured that the government remained resolute, and would continue to pursue programmes and initiatives that would support the growth of the fish industry.

The Omanhene of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, expressed gratitude to the government for completing the project on time.

"I wish to propose that this harbour is named "Nana Addo Habour" and we also wish to bestow on you a chieftaincy title "Nana Begyedinaman I" for your support for the community," he said.

Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, appealed to artisanal fishermen to comply with the government's planned closed season this year and urged the government to regulate the activity of saiko to support the livelihoods of fishers.