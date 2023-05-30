South Africa: Slight Decrease in Rape Cases

According to the quarterly crime statistics released by Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Tuesday, rape cases have shown a decrease from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023, with six provinces reporting less rape cases.

The statistics show that rape decreased by 306 cases; sexual assault decreased by 322; attempted sexual offences increased by 116, and contact sexual offences decreased by 82.

"The decline in rape cases is attributed to, among other things, the South African Police Service (SAPS) upscaling its operations to trace gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators, arresting serial sex offenders and rapists, and ongoing men dialogues with communities.

"It remains concerning that 10 512 people were raped in the first three months of this year. A total of 4 768 of the rape incidents took place at the home of the victim or at the home of the perpetrator," Cele said at a media briefing in Cape Town.

Crime against children

Between January and March this year, less children were killed in South Africa compared to the same period last year.

"One child murder is one too many and the SAPS must strive for zero tolerance on the murder of children. Child murders decreased by almost 20% (19.9%), and a slight decrease was also noted in assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH) cases of children.

"Sadly and alarmingly, 29 more children were victims of attempted murder compared to the same period last year. A total of 360 more attempted murder cases were registered and investigated by the SAPS involving minors," the Minister said.

He said a double-digit percentage increase of 21.5% was recorded in attempted murder figures for the fourth quarter.

"This means there were 1 485 attempted murders of women in South Africa in the first three months of this year. A total of 969 women were killed in the same period and over 15 000 women were assaulted, and the SAPS are investigating assault GBH cases," the Minister said.