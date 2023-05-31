South Africa: Limpopo Province Records First Cholera Case - South African News Briefs - May 31, 2023

Limpopo Province Records First Cholera Case

The Limpopo provincial health department has confirmed the first case of cholera in the region, reports TimesLive. The case was verified by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). The patient, a 26-year-old Zimbabwean national, presented at Musina Hospital on May 26, 2023, with severe symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration. The patient has been treated and is expected to be discharged soon. The presence of cholera in Limpopo was not unexpected, as neighbouring Zimbabwe, particularly the Beitbridge district, has reported outbreaks. The health department has ensured the readiness of Musina Hospital and Bela Bela Hospital, which borders Gauteng's Hammanskraal area, where cholera cases have also been reported. Health authorities are advising the community to remain calm and practice basic hygiene, including handwashing and consuming safe water.

South Africa's Economy Bleeds Billions Due to Rampant Illicit Trade, Says Report

A new report by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) and Business Unity South Africa (Busa) reveals that South Africa's economy is losing billions of rands annually due to rampant illicit activities, including illegal mining, counterfeit goods, wildlife trafficking, bootlegged fuel, and illicit alcohol and tobacco, reports IOL. The report emphasises the threat these activities pose to stability and economic growth. It highlights corruption, lack of law implementation, and sector-specific approaches as challenges in combating illicit trade. According to the report, illegal mining robs the government of significant and essential tax revenue; and it costs legitimate mining companies billions in production loss and security expenditures.

Home Affairs Dismisses Nandipha Magudumana's Abduction Claim as 'Calculated Lie

The Home Affairs department has responded to Nandipha Magudumana's claims of being abducted in Tanzania by calling it a calculated lie to mislead the court, reports eNCA. Magudumana, who fled the country with rapist and murderer Thabo Bester after his prison escape, filed an urgent court bid to have her arrest set aside. However, the department's opposing papers state that Magudumana and Bester were handed over to South African immigration officials after their arrest by Tanzanian police. The department has provided a notice from Tanzania declaring both individuals as undesirable immigrants who were in the country unlawfully.

