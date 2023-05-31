Nigeria: Femi Adesina, Buhari's Ex-Spokesperson, Gets New Job

31 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Mr Adesina will be returning to The Sun newspaper as executive vice chairman.

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, will on 1 September assume the position of Executive Vice Chairman at The Sun Newspaper.

Mr Adesina, who served as the Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper before his appointment as presidential spokesperson , told The Crest in an interview on 26 May, his last working day, about the new appointment approved by the company's founder, Orji Kalu, a senator.

"I came from The Sun newspaper. I was the MD/Editor-in-Chief (of the publishing company). And when I wanted to leave, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said 'Don't resign. You may get to the government and you don't like it. You can always come back. Or, you may get to the government and stay eight years; you can always come back. I'm going to make you the Executive Vice Chairman of the company.' Not only did he say it, he issued me the letter. Yes, I have the letter", Mr Adesina said in the interview.

The Crest further reported that the long duration to start the new job is to allow Mr Adesina "enjoy a well-deserved rest having been unable to go on leave throughout the eight years he served as the ex-President's spokesman."

it said the former presidential aide intends to go to "a quiet place somewhere in the world to write his memoirs".

Mr Adesina was appointed Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) by ex-President Buhari on 31 May, 2015. He had served as the president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

