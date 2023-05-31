Nigeria: Tinubu Assumes Duty At Aso Rock Presidential Villa

Mr Tinubu was received by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, who had earlier assumed duty, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other government officials.

President Bola Tinubu has assumed duty in his office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa Abuja.

The president's convoy arrived the front arcade of the Villa office at about 2:30 p.m. where he received a special military salute at the diplomatic gate.

Mr Tinubu was received by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, who had earlier assumed duty, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also present to receive the president were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, the Group Managing Director of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, and Executive Secretary of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, among others.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, immediately went into a meeting with his officials.

The president and Mr Shettima were sworn-in on Monday in Abuja. They took over from former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

During his inaugural address shortly after taking the oath of office Nigeria's 16th leader, Mr Tinubu took some far-reaching decisions among which was the scrapping of fuel subsidy.