Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Governor Appoints SSG, Chief Press Secretary

30 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

The governor has appointed a chief protocol officer and economic adviser.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Tuesday, appointed a former commissioner of Environment in the state, Enobong Uwah, as the new secretary to the state government (SSG).

Mr Uwah was, before his appointment, the chairman of the Uyo Capital City Development Authority. He was the secretary of the governor's campaign organisation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Nathaniel Adiakpan, also named Ekerete Udo the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Mr Udo is returning to the government, having served Mr Eno's predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, in the same capacity for eight years.

The statement also named Anietie Usen, a multiple award-winning journalist, technocrat and author of the popular book - "Village Boy" as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity.

Mr Usen's experience in the media spanned decades, having worked for Punch newspaper and later in the Newswatch Magazine as a pioneer reporter, where he rose rapidly to become the general editor

He was the General Manager of Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation, Uyo - the publisher of the Pioneer Newspaper and the head of Corporate Communications in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Port Harcourt.

Mr Usen was the head of media and publicity of the governor's campaign organisation.

Other appointees are Otobong Edemidiong as chief protocol officer and Uduak Inam as economic adviser to the governor.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.