Nigeria: FIFA U-20 World Cup - Flying Eagles Arrive in SAN Juan for Crunch Clash Against Argentina

The Flying Eagles have a daunting task ahead of them as they plot to navigate past Argentina into the quarter-final

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the arrival of the Flying Eagles in San Juan ahead of Wednesday's round of 16 clash against Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

After experiencing some unexpected delays, the Nigerian contingent has now settled in and focused on the task at hand.

As revealed by the NFF, coach Ladan Bosso and his team were initially scheduled to depart from Buenos Aires to San Juan at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Players and officials of the 🇳🇬Flying Eagles have finally settled in at San Juan, venue of the RD 1️⃣6️⃣ game with 🇦🇷Argentina. The team was to depart Buenos Aires for San Juan by 9am Monday morning but the flight was delayed until 6pm. No explanation was given for the delay

To everyone's dismay, the flight was mysteriously delayed, and they were forced to wait until 6 p.m. for their departure.

While no official explanation for the delay has been provided, several conspiracy theories speculate that it was intended to frustrate the Nigerian squad.

Some believe that the team's delayed arrival will have a variety of consequences for the Flying Eagles' preparations when they face the host in the quarterfinals.

Though Bosso and his teammates will have less time to adjust to their new surroundings and become acquainted with the playing conditions, they will be forced to do so on Wednesday.

Daunting task

The Flying Eagles face a daunting task ahead of them as they plot to navigate past Argentina. Aside from being the hosts and ensuring tremendous local support, Argentina is the most successful nation in FIFA U-20 World Cup history, having won six titles.

After failing to qualify from the South American zone, the Argentines were handed a reprieve when Indonesia lost the hosting rights, giving the six-time champions a chance to fight for a seventh title on home soil. They have shown their intent by winning all three group matches.

The Argentines won all three games against Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand, scoring ten goals while conceding just once.

The Flying Eagles, who have conceded three goals in their three games, will have to fashion a way to curb the rampaging Argentina attackers.

The winner of Wednesday's Round of 16 tie between Argentina and Nigeria will face Ecuador or the Korea Republic in the quarterfinals.