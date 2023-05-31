Nigeria: Suspected Oil Bunkerers Engage Security Operatives in Shootout in Delta

Tension has mounted in Oghior community, Udu local government area of Delta State as suspected oil bunkerers and security operatives drafted from Ovwian division were involved in a gun duel.

The local vigilantes in the area were allegedly chased from the community by the suspected oil bunkerers and their security post at Oghior junction burnt down.

The community asked the state and federal governments to rescue them from the menace of the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the security operatives had arrested a truck ladened with crude with the owner who took them to Oghior deport where the product was loaded.

According to sources, "the arrested suspect led security operatives to the community and the hoodlums who had barricaded the entrance to the area engaged the police in a shootout.

"The security operatives were pinned down for over two hours before the arrival of the DPO from Ovwian Division who mobilised both the local vigilantes and his men to rescue the officers after a heavy gun battle.

"They were armed with sophisticated weapons during the gun duel and one of the suspected bunkerers was shot on his two legs before he was taken away by the police,"one of the sources said.

Narrating their ordeal, the chairman of the local vigilantes, Mr Wisdom Umukoro said, "Last Friday we were at our checkpoint when the DPO from Ovwian station came to mobilise us to the community.

"On our way, the boys armed with dangerous weapons engaged the police in a shootout and in the process, the arrested suspect who was in handcuffs escaped with the help of the hoodlums in the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"After the departure of the police, the hoodlums led by one Asharp attacked us, my son Favour Umukoro, 23, and our members were seriously beaten and injured. We could not do anything because they were armed. This is not the first time the hoodlums had a shootout with the military men. A few months ago, their bunkering camps and depot were destroyed.

"After their previous shootout with the military, they returned to the bush and continued their illegal bunkering activities before another shootout encounter with the police.

"At present, we have been chased out of our home and we are speaking to you from our hideout. Our property has been destroyed. When these boys are arrested, prominent leaders, chiefs and politicians would go and get them bail.

"When Asharp was arrested some time ago, a former commissioner went to the police station to secure his bail and this is the result of the bail. As we speak, the president-general of the community is on the run to evade arrest," he said.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said, "We have two suspects and they will be charged to court soonest."