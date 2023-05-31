Nigeria: Dokpesi Was Humane Entrepreneur, Bridge Builder - Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the passing of the founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, stating that the country has lost a true patriot, humane entrepreneur and fair-minded nation builder.

Also, Vice-President Kashim Shettima as well as Governors Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun), among other prominent Nigerians, have joined several other people around the world to mourn the passing of the media mogul.

Jonathan, in a condolence message to the Dokpesi family and DAAR Communications, and authored his Media Adviser, Okechukwu Eze, described the deceased as a successful entrepreneur, media mogul and philanthropist, who took the art of giving to a new level and made significant contributions to human progress.

The former president, who was one of the early sympathisers to visit the Dokpesi family in Abuja, on Monday, noted that he cultivated the kind of friendship with Dokpesi that stood the test of time.

"He was a humane businessman and philanthropist, who took the art of giving and human relations to a new level. As a patriot and politician, he exemplified the virtues of loyalty, justice and service. A team player and bridge builder, High Chief Dokpesi played the kind of politics that promoted friendship, ethnic cohesion and national unity.

"High Chief Dokpesi will be remembered for his works of charity, devotion to his faith and inspiring leadership, especially serving as a trailblazer who pioneered private broadcasting and played a major role in advancing media freedom in Nigeria."

Kashim Shettima

Vice President Shettima, while speaking on the death of Dokpesi, said "He was my very good friend, Dokpesi. He was 71 and and it is a relatively young age in the context of increased life span of humanity.

"He was looking very robust and healthy. May his soul rest in peace. He was my very friend," the Vice President reiterated.

Abdullahi Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, lamented that with the demise of Dokpesi, the world of broadcasting has lost a giant, recalling his foray into the Nigerian media space and his many accomplishments in the sector.

"Today, DAAR Communications and its flagship, the Africa Independent Television (AIT), are eloquent testimonies of the late Chief's vision and long time commitment. He will be greatly missed," he said, while praying God to accept his soul and forgive his shortcomings.

Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, said, "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the esteemed media mogul and visionary behind AIT News Network and Raypower FM, Dr Raymond Dokpesi. Dr Dokpesi was a true pioneer and an iconic figure in the realm of media."

Bello said Dokpesi's relentless efforts and unwavering dedication played a vital role in deepening the concept of a free press and shaping the landscape of journalism in the country, adding that through his media platforms, he fearlessly embraced the responsibility of presenting unbiased news and providing a platform for diverse voices to be heard.

"Through his visionary leadership, he not only established reputable media outlets but also created countless employment opportunities for aspiring journalists, reporters, technicians, and other professionals in the media field. His commitment to fostering talent and nurturing careers will continue to leave a lasting legacy," he said.

Ademola Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Adeleke said Dokpesi forged a path as a media entrepreneur with a purpose, pioneering private television in Nigeria to expand the course of right information to the public, saying his foresight revolutionised the media space in Nigeria, making sure that Nigerians could have a choice on the information they get.

"Chief Dokpesi's impact across Nigeria, particularly in the area of job creation, is hard to miss. The media as a whole, and more, our great party, the PDP, has lost one of its finest, and I join them in mourning an astute businessman that has contributed so much to the progress of our nation.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, the Daar Communication family, the media, our great party, the PDP, and every other people touched by the demise of Chief Dokpesi. It is my sincere prayer that Almighty God comfort them in this difficult moment of sorrow and pain, and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Esan Okpa Initiative

A socio-cultural and non-partisan pan-Esan umbrella organisation, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), in a press release in Benin City by its President, Mr. Mathew Egbadon, and Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Iyare, said, "His death is a huge and tragic loss not only to Edo State but to our dear country Nigeria."

Recalling his dogged and great pioneering role in private broadcasting about 30 years ago, which has expanded the media space and offered alternative platforms for venting of diverse opinions and views, the group contended that, "Nigeria and humanity has indeed lost a huge asset."

Recounting his humility, humanism and generosity, which impacted on many, the group saluted him for "always being imbued with the propensity to share whatever he had with others," and "We also pray for the repose of his soul, as we share the grief of the immediate family he left behind."