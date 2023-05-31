Nigeria: We Didn't Ask Tinubu to Sack Emefiele, CSOs Clarify

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups yesterday, clarified that it had not called for the sacking of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The new President of the Coalition, Mr. Olakunle Oladimeji, made the clarification in his acceptance speech after he was declared as the successor to the former head of the CSOs, Etuk Bassey Williams.

Oladimeji, said the call for the sacking of Emefiele was a unilateral decision of Williams.

He, thereafter, called on Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria and other newspaper regulatory agencies to probe the news item as reported by a newspaper.

He categorically declared that there was no protest planned by the coalition against the Central Bank of Nigeria and its Governor.

He said, "At this juncture, it is important to state categorically that the Coalition of Civil Society Groups did not plan any protest against the CBN Governor or the CBN because there was no reason to organise such protest.

"However where any such blackmailing or extortionist plans to protest against the CBN exits, it is hereby called off and members of the public are urged to disregard any such plan for any purported protest."

Oladimeji urged Nigerians to support the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu to achieve its plans of revamping the nation's economy, provide welfare for the citizenry and guarantee security.

Meanwhile, the Campaign for Democracy, (CD) has advised Tinubu not to let Nigerians down, by exhibiting boldness and bravery in taking decisions that would benefit the people devoid of tribe or language difference.

The CD President, Mr. Ifeanyi Odili, made the appeal in a statement he made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, "We have listened, carefully, to his maiden broadcast at the Eagle Square during the swearing-in ceremony, we applaud his decisive drive towards the popular station of collective togetherness and your frank submissions on the subject of progressive nationalism.

"However, we view his pronouncement on the petrol subsidy issue as one that will, undoubtedly, lead to a cut-throat hike in fuel price."