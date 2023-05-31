Liberia: Cummings Prepares Ahead

As CPP Anticipates Inheriting A Bankrupt Govt.

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings says a team of Liberian think-tank is currently working on a contingency plan to secure urgently needed assistance for immediate relief that will impact the life of every Liberian within the first 100 days of his Presidency.

Cummings said he intends to hit the ground running because he anticipates inheriting a bankrupt and dysfunctional system from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George Weah.

He said the ambitious plans which are underway required huge international assistance and support to ensure the regular monthly payment of civil servants, as well as special funds to be used as micro-loans to empower Liberian entrepreneurs including market women to grow and expand their businesses.

The CPP Standard Bearer made the disclosures in an interview with SKTV on Sunday, May 28, in Monrovia, following the endorsement of his running mate, Counsellor Charlyne M. Brumskine at ceremony attended by thousands of partisans, supporters sympathizers and well-wishers in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Ms. Charlyne, 47, is a professor of Law, at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, and daughter of the Founder of the Liberty Party, the late Counsellor Charles W. Brumskine.

Cummings said together with Charlyne Brumskine, also a social justice advocate, come October 10, the CPP will change Liberia for the better of all Liberians irrespective of political or religious affiliations and ethnicity.

He told SKTV that within the first 100 days, of his presidency, the CPP Government will institute immediate policy measures to remove all bureaucratic red tape and hurdles, intended to simplify and make it easier for the movement of goods and services at the Freeport of Monrovia and all Ports of entrance in Liberia.

He said the special team of Liberian think-tank is also exploring possibilities, that immediately, upon his election, begin supplying drugs and essential medical materials to all public health facilities nationwide.

He said the contingency plan also includes massive clean-up exercise, to raid Monrovia and its suburbs of the heap piles of garbage, ensuring a clean city, within the first 100 days of the CPP administration.

Cummings said plans are also afoot that within 100 days, the new administration will immediately initiate a National Youth Program aimed at creating urgently needed jobs and opportunities, requiring minimum skills, especially for the thousands of unemployed youths.

He said urgent supply of drugs to various medical facilities nationwide, will be sourced out to private Liberian firms, as part of the CPP Government efforts to develop a strong private sector of middle-income class of Liberians.

The CPP Standard Bearer said these are initiatives, the special team of Liberians are currently working on to immediately rescue the vast majority out of poverty and extreme suffering.

He said infrastructural development and other critical sectors will require time for proper planning and execution.

The CPP Standard Bearer said these quick impact relief interventions are intended for immediate relief, in anticipation that the CDC will certainly use the conduct of the October 10 elections as a cover-up to squander the meager resources and leave the country broke.

Cummings assured that the CPP Government will be responsible and Law abiding committed to working in the best interests of all Liberians and the general good of society, without discrimination.

He called for sober reflections on the part of all well-meaning Liberians, prioritizing the national interest and general good of society above individuals' interests by voting for the best qualified, competent and more resourceful energetic candidate, come October 10.