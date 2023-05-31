Nigeria: Subsidy Removal - Foundation Laments Over PMs Selling N600 Per Litre in Edo

A nonprofit organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Tuesday, lamented as pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, now sells for N600 per liter from N190 in Benin City, Capital of Edo State after 24 hours of swearing in of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's President.

The Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, in a statement signed by himself said it is indeed a sad time again for Nigerians as the future looks gloom for them, families, businesses, and survival.

Eholor decried citizens using their business to inflict pains on fellow citizens, and condemned those who have hoarded petroleum products and increased their pump price beyond the roof.

He said"We just sworn in a president yesterday and the citizens of this country who are unpatriotic welcomed him with darkness.

"Fuel went from ₦190 to ₦600 per liter in Edo State, we cannot be blaming the government for failure at all times, the citizens should take responsibility and do what is right.

"I have never agreed with the Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha of Edo State, but let me say for what he posted yesterday saying that the owners of gas stations will be sanctioned, their C of O will be revoked and gas stations will be shut down. I support him wholeheartedly."

However, the social crusader also called on the Edo State Government to enforce closure of filling stations hoarding fuel at the detriment of Edo people and the State economy.

"Let me also use this opportunity to talk to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, he is my brother, he allegedly has numerous filling stations, should live by example so that he can sell his own petrol at the regulated and approved pump price so others would follow suit, and that will also give him the courage and strength of character to punish other people who violates the approved pump price of PMS", he said.

Meanwhile, his message and advice to Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, IPMAN, he (Eholor) said, "To the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, my words to the body is that the Association should be proactive enough to shutdown filling stations that fail to comply or hoard fuel against the people."

He also charged the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, to swing into action, and ensure they do the needful concerning the unnecessary increase of pump price of PMS across the country.

He also called on citizens of Edo State not to intentionally hurt themselves with hiking pump price of PMS arbitrarily.

"There is need for us to do the needful and there is need for the citizens to be responsible, and let all the filling station owners in Edo State abide by the regulation in pump price of PMS or risk being shut down by the Edo State Government which I support their declaration.

"Those owners of filling stations hoarding fuel to inflict pain on innocent school children, sick people, civil servants and the aged are not better than bandits, kidnappers, and ritualists.

"It is because of your greed and selfishness that the entire Edo State was thrown into darkness.

"I want to warn you, petroleum marketers, on behalf of One Love Foundation that enough is enough that if you take adequate steps to do what is right for Edo State, Edo can be the true 'Heartbeat' and lead the nation", he added.