Nigeria: It's Mischievous to Say Tinubu Removed Fuel Subsidy - Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Employment, Festus Keyamo on Tuesday described as mischievous reports published by a section of the media that President Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidy.

Keyamo in a statement posted on his Twitter page argued that Tinubu's administration merely inherited a regime where there was no provision for subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act as from June, 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act which is now extant has no provision for subsidy.

He asked subsidy advocates to convince the Nigerian people why President Tinubu should start on a note of illegality by promising to reintroduce something the law has taken away.

"His words, "A section of the Press is mischievously twisting the narrative to read that TINUBU's GOVERNMENT HAS REMOVED SUBSIDY. That is NOT CORRECT. TINUBU's govt has merely inherited a regime where there was no provision for subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act as of June 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act which is now extant has no provision for subsidy. President Tinubu merely acknowledged this state of affairs in his inaugural speech at Eagle Square.

"So any advocate of subsidy should convince the Nigerian people why President Tinubu should start on a note of illegality by promising to reintroduce something which the law has taken away. They should also convince the Nigerian people why President Tinubu should embark on a present illegality that gulped $10 billion of our scarce or unavailable resources in 2022 alone.

"Those claiming to defend the right or welfare of workers should convince the Nigerian people that $10 billion injected into the economy yearly will not jumpstart the economy enough as to create massive jobs and even increase the same minimum wage they complain about.

That is the conversation the Nigerian people are prepared to have now."