Liberia: Pregnant Woman Viciously Attacked With Razor Blade in Congo Town Over Electricity Dispute

Monrovia — In a shocking incident in Congo Town, a three-month pregnant woman named Hannah Sunba was viciously gashed with a razor blade and rushed to the Catholic Hospital. The assailant, identified as Kebbah Mulbah, has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

The horrifying assault left the victim with deep cuts on her upper back and the right shoulder of her arm, inflicted by two razor blades. Annisatu Bonnie, the victim's sister, provided details about the incident, stating that it stemmed from a heated argument between Hannah and Kebbah over the purchase of Liberia Electricity Corporation's token.

According to Ms. Bonnie, she, Kebbah, and Hannah are tenants who take turns recharging the electricity meter. On this occasion, Ms. Bonnie had recharged a $5 token for the meter on Saturday at 9 PM. The next morning, Kebbah approached Ms. Bonnie, requesting that she disconnect Hannah's breaker since Hannah was not the one who had recharged the meter.

Ms. Bonnie expressed surprise at Kebbah's demand, noting that Kebbah herself had not recharged the meter. Instead of heeding Ms. Bonnie's response, Kebbah proceeded directly to Hannah's apartment and instigated a fight, resulting in a physical altercation. Fortunately, their neighbors intervened and separated them.

Ms. Bonnie revealed that Kebbah had previously issued threats to Hannah, promising to harm her and cause lasting injury. Distraught by the escalating situation, Ms. Bonnie had brought Hannah into her kitchen and advised her to let go of the conflict. However, after only 10-15 minutes, Ms. Bonnie heard her sister's desperate cries for help.

Rushing to her sister's side, Ms. Bonnie discovered Hannah in her injured state, bleeding profusely. The gravity of the situation is compounded by the fact that Hannah is three months pregnant. She requires urgent medical attention.

The police swiftly arrested Kebbah Mulbah, the suspected attacker, and she is now in custody, awaiting further investigation and potential charges. The community stands united in support of Hannah and her family, hoping for a swift recovery and justice to be served.