Liberia: Liberty Party Warns Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence to Desist From Using the Party's U.S. Chapter to Solicit Funds - Threatens Legal Action

Monrovia — The Liberty Party (LP) USA chapter has officially condemned and distanced itself from a planned fundraiser titled "LP USA Summit 2023," organized by Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, the political leader of the party, and certain party members.

The unauthorized fundraiser is scheduled to take place in Allentown, PA from June 2-4, 2023.

In a communication dated May 25, 2023, which FrontPage Africa has obtained a copy of, Mane Nvasekie Konneh, the LP USA Interim Chairperson, notified Senator Karnga-Lawrence that any event held in the name of the USA chapter without proper permission is considered illegal under the laws of the United States, as the chapter is duly registered.

"The Liberty Party USA is a legally registered entity in Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, with EIN 88-2151083. You neither sought nor received permission to host any event under the LP USA name, nor are you authorized to do so. Therefore, we believe that you are deliberately infringing on the rights of the LP USA and the LP," stated Mr. Konneh.

Furthermore, Mr. Konneh added, "Fundraising in the name of LP USA without permission or authorization, and without any mechanism for reporting the funds received to the United States Government, is illegal and subject to the laws of the United States of America. We demand that you, and any other individuals involved, immediately cease and desist from using the LP USA or LP name in any communication within the United States and cancel the said event, as well as any future events scheduled."

LP USA has issued a warning to Senator Lawrence, stating that if she fails to respond to the communication by May 29, 2023, legal action will be pursued.

"If we do not receive an affirmative response from you by May 29, 2023, indicating that you have fully complied with these requirements, we shall be left with no alternative but to take any and all legal remedies available under the laws of the United States of America to address this situation," the communication further stated.

Now that the ultimatum has expired, it remains unclear what actions LP USA will take in the coming days.