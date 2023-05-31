Liberia: Man, 47, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Pangolins - Police Reports That Pangolins Scales Are Valued At U.S.$5,535.00

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) detachment in Grand Gedeh County has arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly killing several pangolins and using their scales for commercial purposes.

The LNP reported that the pangolin scales were valued at US$5,535.00.

The suspect, J. Folley Varney, was apprehended by state security on May 5, 2023, with nine and a half bags of pangolin scales.

The LNP and Rangers of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) took action based on a search and seizure warrant issued by the Zleh Town Magisterial Court in Grand Gedeh County.

The LNP has charged suspect J. Folley Varney with the following crimes: Protected Species Control, Hunting Protected Animals, and Killing or Destruction of any Protected Animals without a permit.

Additionally, suspect Folley is charged with Economic Sabotage, Criminal Facilitation, and Criminal Conspiracy; all of which are violations of the revised penal code of Liberia.

Mr. Folley was charged alongside others who are said to be on the run.

Meanwhile, suspect Folley has denied all the charges leveled against him.