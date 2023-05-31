Nigeria: UN Chief Congratulates Tinubu, Seeks Stronger Ties With Nigeria

31 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th Nigerian President.

The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said this while fielding question from the Newsmen at UN headquarters in New York.

"Nigeria is an important partner of the United Nations, has an important role to play in the promotion of sustainable development, in the promotion of peace and security in the region and beyond.

"And we look forward to deepening the ties between Nigeria and the United Nations.," Dujarric said.

In a related development, the Secretary-General also congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.

He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Türkiye and the United Nations.

