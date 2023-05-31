Liberia: NEC Certificates 10 New Political Parties

Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) has accredited and certificated ten new political parties ahead of the October 10, 2023 elections due in four months.

The ten political parties are the United Independent Democrats (UID), National Development Party (NDP), All Liberians Solidarity Party (ALSOP), Reformers National Congress (RNC) and the Greater Action Party of Liberia (GAPL).

Other parties are the African Liberation League (ALL), Grassroots Development Movement (GSM), Liberia First Movement (LFM), African Democratic Movement of Liberia (ADML), and the Liberia Rebuilding Party (Rebuilding).

Presenting certificates to the new political parties, NEC chairperson Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansanah said their certification is in keeping with Article 79 of Constitution of Liberia.

She said the political parties have met all the legal requirements to be satisfied as full-fledged registered political parties within the Republic of Liberia.

"Having said that, I [would] like to call all chairmen of the above parties to come out and officially receive their certificates," said Madam Brown-Lansanah.

She noted that the parties have fulfilled all of the requirements for registration as provided for in Article 79 of the Constitution of Liberia and the NEC guidelines and regulations relating to the formation and establishment of a political party to operate in Liberia.

"For so doing, the NEC hereby declares and accredits all of these parties here present as ... duly registered political parties with all of the rights and privileges as pertaining thereto," she concluded.

The various parties were represented by their chairpersons who received the certificates. They also made brief remarks on behalf of their institutions.

However, speaking on behalf of the various accredited and certificated political parties, the standard bearer of Liberia First Movement (LFM) Mr. Sheikh Mustapha Kuyateh extolled the NEC for certifying the parties.

According to him, they see this as an opportunity to serve their country through a democratic process and not by violent means.

He further indicated that as newly accredited political parties, they will ensure that they institute a system of governance that will bring justice and transparency for all Liberians, regardless of their political affiliation.

"We thank you for certifying us today as a full-fledged political party. We have come today committing ourselves to non-violent and peaceful elections," he added.

"We will ensure that this government is replaced with a much better system through democratic means. Our certification today is not to fight this government through violence, but with ideas and suggestions," he concluded.